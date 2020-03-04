Unicorn Asset Management
Square Mile's funds to watch in 2020
New and promising strategies
UK smaller companies funds continue to gain in October
Sterling could continue to strengthen
Unicorn's Hutchinson: Allocators view UK as 'economic and political basket case'
The UK's importance as a world-leading centre for asset management continues to grow.
How will demand for VCTs and EISs hold up in 2018/19?
Tax-efficient investment commentators predict demand for venture capital trusts (VCTs) will be "huge" this tax year but warn fundraising levels could be hit by a lack of available capacity and other pressures from new rules.
Unicorn appoints assistant fund managers for UK equity funds
Will assist lead managers Mackersie and Hutchinson
Unicorn's Walls ups cash weighting on Mastertrust ahead of potential market correction opportunities
Unicorn Asset Management's Peter Walls has increased the cash level on his £60m Mastertrust to nearly 18%, as he readies the portfolio to take advantage of a 'natural' turn in the cycle.
Colnvestor platform partners with five fund groups
Designed for ‘tax-efficient’ funds
FundCalibre names River & Mercantile best equity fund provider
Unicorn drops from first to third spot
Woodford, Cholwill, Fosh and Cross top list of 'strongest' equity fund managers
Research from Tilney Bestinvest
Unicorn's Hutchinson: Why we have a zero-tolerance policy on Outstanding British Companies
Fund nears tenth anniversary
Five fund groups on the key opportunities and trades driving their portfolios
Fund managers presenting to delegates at Investment Week's Channel Islands Summit explain how their investment strategies are helping them overcome market headwinds.
Trojan Income captures top spot on Sanlam Income White List during challenging 2016
Tough start to year for the sector
Half-year update: What is your investment strategy for an uncertain and post-Brexit H2?
Investment Week talks to managers from our recent Funds to Watch conference about how their funds are positioned as we move into a 'post-Brexit' era, and where the best opportunities and key risks lie for investors in their part of the market.
Why UK tech stands out amid a lacklustre equity market
With all three rating agencies lowering growth expectations for the domestic economy following the referendum result last month, the attractions of investing for long-term growth in the technology related sectors has again been highlighted in our view....
Unicorn's Hutchinson: Brexit - A short-term storm in a pint pot
Concerns over slowing global economic growth have contributed to weakness and volatility in equity markets worldwide in recent months. In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the European referendum continues to have a negative impact...
Which parts of the UK stockmarket are exciting and where are the trouble spots?
Fund managers spoke about their portfolio strategies and market views at the inaugural Investment Week Funds to Watch UK Equities conference.
Survival rates: What happened to trusts launched in the noughties?
Only 26% of investment trusts launched between 2000 and 2009 are still going strong, while the rest have been wound up due to poor performance, wide discounts or because their mandate is no longer relevant, according to Numis Securities.
The global opportunities driving managers' income portfolios
Delegates at Investment Week's regional briefings in Edinburgh and Manchester heard from a number of global equity income fund managers who discussed the stock and sector tailwinds boosting their portfolios in 2016 and the risks challenging their investment...
FundCalibre reveals top equity fund group outperformers over five years
Unicorn tops the list
How the US domestic recovery is fostering small-cap innovation - regardless of presidential politics
Following a volatile few months, four fund managers discuss their outlook for small caps in the US and the UK, and where they believe the best sources of growth will be in 2016.
Managers warn of bubble territory for favourite holdings in AIM IHT portfolios
Innovations in IHT planning have contributed to the popularity of certain stocks on AIM over the past 12 months, but could managers be entering bubble territory without realising?
Unicorn's Walls: 'You cannot afford to take too much risk in these markets'
Considering biotech funds