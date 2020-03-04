Unicorn Asset Management

Why UK tech stands out amid a lacklustre equity market
With all three rating agencies lowering growth expectations for the domestic economy following the referendum result last month, the attractions of investing for long-term growth in the technology related sectors has again been highlighted in our view....

Unicorn's Hutchinson: Brexit - A short-term storm in a pint pot
Concerns over slowing global economic growth have contributed to weakness and volatility in equity markets worldwide in recent months. In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the European referendum continues to have a negative impact...

The global opportunities driving managers' income portfolios
Delegates at Investment Week's regional briefings in Edinburgh and Manchester heard from a number of global equity income fund managers who discussed the stock and sector tailwinds boosting their portfolios in 2016 and the risks challenging their investment...

