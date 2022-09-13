Unicorn 'refreshes' brand with new analysts and website

The firm has updated all visible elements of the business, from factsheets to reports, in an attempt to make them more user-friendly and "reflect the shape of the business today".

Prior to this, Cordelia Tahany joined the firm in April as an ESG and investment analyst and Anam Ajani joined in July as investment analyst.

Both come from JP Morgan, with Tahany previously working as an investment banking analyst and Ajani working as a senior analyst.

The pair will work closely with the established investment team, contributing research and analysis across Unicorn's strategies, such as the firm's OEIC range and AIM VCT. Tahany will also work closely with Unicorn's ESG Officer Alex Game.

Chris Hutchinson, director and senior fund manager at the firm, previously spoke to Investment Week about its upcoming revamp.

At the time, he said this had been about better communicating Unicorn's internal philosophy externally and wanting to evidence the good corporate governance of the business.

This came after Hutchinson's Outstanding British Companies fund was dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth Shortlist due to the latter's concerns over governance and key person risk.

The series of internal hires had begun before HL's decision but the drop spurred the director to amp up the group's public presence.

Today (13 September), he said: "The outlook for equity markets is undoubtedly challenging at the current time. Despite this difficult backdrop, Unicorn continues to invest heavily in its most important asset: talented people.

"Together with significant further investment in internal resource, our website and client communications, the recent appointments of Cordelia and Anam are important developments that highlight our commitment to delivering further market-leading performance and growth over the longer term, while continuing to build on Unicorn's established reputation for always putting the interests of our investors first."