Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £10m after difficult year for sector

Further £5m over-allotment

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The VCT’s original fundraising was in November 2001 and it had assets of over £220m at the end of 2022.
Image:

The VCT’s original fundraising was in November 2001 and it had assets of over £220m at the end of 2022.

Unicorn AIM VCT has launched an offer to raise up to £10m as it sees “further appetite”, despite seeing a £150m decline in its assets under management during its last financial year.

The offer has a £5m over-allotment facility and a maximum of 15 million ordinary shares of 1p each can be issued.

It opens for applications at 9am on 6 February and closes on 30 March, or earlier if fully subscribed, or subject to the board's discretion.

The VCT's original fundraising was in November 2001 and it had assets of over £220m at the end of 2022.  

Unicorn struggled last year, with its AUM declining as a result of valuation reductions.

During its financial year, which ended 30 September 2022, the VCT's total loss per share for the financial year was 27.5%, which the chair Tim Woodcock acknowledged was a "disappointing outcome" in the prospectus.

However, he noted it was "less severe" than that of the FTSE AIM All-Share index, which fell 34.3% in the same period.

Home REIT addresses tenants' rent crisis

"Despite recent economic headwinds, the operational performance of many of our AIM-listed companies has been reassuringly resilient," said Woodcock.

"A large proportion of our investee companies are well established, profitable and cash generative businesses, which sell highly specialised products and services for which there is typically continuing, strong demand.

"While the immediate outlook for less mature companies remains challenging, it is reasonable to anticipate positive returns from these businesses once market conditions become more favourable."  

In the three months to 31 December the company returned 0.1% while the index returned 3.6%.

Woodcock said the outperformance of the index was in part due to the recovery of the financial services sector which the portfolio has low exposure to.

He added, the share price of Maxcyte, a life sciences business, that is the company's third top holding, making up 10% of the portfolio was "under pressure" during the period.

AIC continues campaign for removal of stamp duty on investment companies

Woodcock said Unicorn, the investment manager, is "confident that the modest relative underperformance recorded during the first quarter can be reversed during the remainder of the company's current financial year".

Chris Hutchinson, fund manager at Unicorn, commented: "our approach to backing new companies remains highly selective and we remain confident that we will continue to find exciting investment opportunities that, over time, are capable of delivering this important combination of tax-free dividend income and capital growth".

 

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

US GDP rises higher than expectations

Investor forum warns of UK equities 'diminished importance'

More on VCTs/EIS

83% of investors invest under £50,000 in VCT funds
VCTs/EIS

VCT investment increases 68% to £1.1bn

Figures from HMRC

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
One investment theme the VCT will focus on is healthcare revitalisation, targeting companies investing in modern healthcare industries.
VCTs/EIS

Octopus launches £30m fundraise for Future Generations VCT

Share offer open until 18 January 2024

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 January 2023 • 2 min read
The move brings the maximum amount the VCT can raise from £7m to £15.5m.
VCTs/EIS

Albion VCTs open over-allotment facility

Up to £15.5m

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 18 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former Janus Henderson analyst charged by FCA with insider trading

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Liquid alternatives back in the spotlight after year of solid performance

26 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

26 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

25 January 2023 • 6 min read
06

The Big Question: How and where to allocate to fixed income?

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot