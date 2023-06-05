World Environment Day: 50 years on

Sara Bourhime, deputy head of sustainable and responsible investment at Mirabaud Asset Management
Throughout the years, the ‘E’ in ESG has experienced a remarkable evolution. What was initially centred around ecological concerns has gradually shifted towards a distinct focus on climate change.
Indeed, as the recognition of the emergency and wide-ranging implications of climate change issues grew, the significance of climate issues became increasingly prominent, leading to a transformative impact on the environmental investment landscape.
Climate change has since emerged as a stand-alone pillar within ESG, complementing broader environmental considerations encompassed by the ‘E’ as well as emerging themes like circularity, biodiversity, and water management.