World Environment Day: 50 years on

Joe Mares, portfolio manager of the Trium ESG Emissions Improvers fund





Despite ESG investing evolving significantly in recent years, global energy-related CO2 emissions reached record levels in 2022. Many investors focus on “green” stocks with strong ESG credentials, but these often have little impact on reducing current emissions.

The more practical alternative is to invest where the emissions are, not where they aren’t. Companies of $1-20bn from high-emitting sectors like energy and mining are often small enough to adapt, allow engagement with management, and can potentially significantly reduce their emissions.

This approach can have a meaningful impact on emissions, while generating returns for investors as these companies rerate compared to peers and the wider market.