Unicorn Asset Management chair Colin Howell dies

He had been a member of the Unicorn board since 2008, when he joined as a non-executive director at the height of the Global Financial Crisis. Howell was also chair of several engineering firms, bringing over 40 years' experience to his role at Unicorn.

"We are all devastated by Colin's sudden and untimely death," said Chris Hutchinson, director at Unicorn Asset Management. "Colin was an extraordinary man with a giant personality, who made an indelible impression on all those who were lucky enough to know and work with him."

Hutchinson said his contribution to and "unwavering support" of Unicorn throughout his 15-year tenure as non-executive director and chair "was truly inspiring and difficult to overstate".

"Colin was a stimulating and challenging character, who was possessed of powerful leadership qualities, boundless energy, tremendous clarity of thought and a hugely positive and ambitious vision for Unicorn," he added.

"Importantly, from an asset management perspective, Colin totally understood, and constantly emphasised the importance of always placing the best interests of investors in our funds at the heart of everything we do.

"Colin was a passionate advocate for independent, specialist and active fund management businesses such as Unicorn. His energy, enthusiasm, experience, insight, advice, endless curiosity, mischievous sense of humour, lust for life and unwavering support will all be hugely missed."

Peter Dicks, who served as chair of Unicorn AIM VCT from its inception in 2001 until his retirement in May 2020, has been appointed to the role of interim chair with immediate effect.

He brings over 50 years' experience in the investment sector, including periods as a venture capitalist investing in technology companies, a board member of several private and public companies in the UK and USA, and a director of investment funds and fund-of-funds.

Over the past 18 months, Howell and the Unicorn board had been working to identify potential non-executive directors with the skills and experience needed to help guide the firm "in the next phase of its development". Further announcements will be made in the coming months, the firm said.

"Unicorn is extremely grateful to Peter Dicks for agreeing to become interim chair at short notice and with immediate effect," said Hutchinson.

"We all look forward to working with him and know that his considerable insight, wisdom and experience will prove invaluable at a sad moment for Unicorn."