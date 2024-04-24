Unicorn AM's Alexander Game joins Liontrust economic advantage team

Cristian Angeloni
Liontrust has hired Alexander Game as a fund manager within its economic advantage team.

He joins from Unicorn Asset Management, where he worked for almost a decade and was a named manager on the Unicorn UK Growth and Unicorn UK Smaller Companies funds, as well as the Unicorn AIM IHT and ISA portfolio service. As part of Liontrust's economic advantage team, Game will help with the management of the Special Situations, GF Special Situations, UK Growth, GF UK Growth, UK Smaller Companies and UK Micro Cap funds. Further £1.2bn exits Liontrust over Q1 pushing annual outflows to £6.1bn Anthony Cross, head of the Liontrust economic advantage team, described Game as a "natura...

