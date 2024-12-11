Unicorn AM makes dual senior hire for director of strategy and investment associate roles

Westcott will work towards strengthening the firm's existing relations with institutional investors, as well as enhance Unicorn's service offering and expand its reach into new markets. He joins from Singer Capital Markets, bringing over 15 years' experience with significant expertise in the UK equity market and a particular focus on institutional clients. Unicorn AIM VCT eyes £20m subscription offer Papathanasopoulou will work alongside Unicorn's existing investment team, which manages the Unicorn AIM VCT and recently launched a £20m fundraise. She joins from Maven Capital Pa...