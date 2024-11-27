Unicorn AIM VCT eyes £20m subscription offer

£5m overallotment option

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Unicorn AIM VCT has set out plans to launch a subscription offer to raise £20m, with an overallotment facility for a further £5m, by issuing new ordinary shares.

Unicorn Asset Management, which manages the VCT, said the vehicle has delivered strong capital gains since launching in 2001 and returned 137.7p per share since March 2010, as of the end of September 2024. It added that the previous £20m raise from the AIM VCT was the "fastest to reach full subscription" during the 2023/24 tax year. Unicorn AM appoints head of sustainability in raft of promotions Chris Hutchinson, portfolio manager and director at Unicorn AM, noted that even though the AIM market has faced challenges in recent years, the VCT portfolio companies showed "remarkable r...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

FCA unveils consultation into repealing MiFID organisational requirements

Mansion House speech: What does it mean for the investment and pension landscape?

More on VCTs/EIS

Unicorn AIM VCT eyes £20m subscription offer
VCTs/EIS

Unicorn AIM VCT eyes £20m subscription offer

£5m overallotment option

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 November 2024 • 1 min read
AIC urges Treasury to exempt VCTs from cost disclosure requirements
VCTs/EIS

AIC urges Treasury to exempt VCTs from cost disclosure requirements

Amendment to draft legislation

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 October 2024 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: VCT fundraising back in vogue despite concerns of upcoming tax hikes in Budget
VCTs/EIS

Deep Dive: VCT fundraising back in vogue despite concerns of upcoming tax hikes in Budget

VCTs raised £882m in 2023-24 tax year

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot