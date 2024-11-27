Unicorn AIM VCT eyes £20m subscription offer

Unicorn AIM VCT has set out plans to launch a subscription offer to raise £20m, with an overallotment facility for a further £5m, by issuing new ordinary shares.
Unicorn Asset Management, which manages the VCT, said the vehicle has delivered strong capital gains since launching in 2001 and returned 137.7p per share since March 2010, as of the end of September 2024. It added that the previous £20m raise from the AIM VCT was the "fastest to reach full subscription" during the 2023/24 tax year. Unicorn AM appoints head of sustainability in raft of promotions Chris Hutchinson, portfolio manager and director at Unicorn AM, noted that even though the AIM market has faced challenges in recent years, the VCT portfolio companies showed "remarkable r...
