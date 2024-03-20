Unicorn AM appoints head of sustainability in raft of promotions

Richard Fitzalan Howard joins board

clock • 2 min read

Unicorn Asset Management has appointed a head of sustainability as part of a series of promotions, while a former Fleming Family and Partners Asset Management CEO has joined the board.

Cordelia Tahany has been promoted to head of sustainability, alongside a role as a senior investment analyst, working across the investment and ESG teams. She joined the firm in April 2022 as an ESG and investment analyst, prior to which she held a role as an investment banking analyst at JP Morgan. Anam Ajani has been promoted to investment and ESG associate, and will support the investment team on the £37m Unicorn UK Smaller Companies and the £48m Unicorn Outstanding British Companies funds. She joined the firm in July 2022 as an investment analyst, prior to which she served as a senio...

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
