Investors caution Reeves' ISA reforms 'would need to strike a careful balance' to solve UK investment crisis

Rachel Reeves’ plans to cut the tax-free limit for Cash ISAs to £4,000 a year could push more people to invest their savings, the chancellor and investors argued.
Their comments came after reports from The Telegraph on Wednesday (19 February) revealed that Reeves was in talks with senior City executives to consider ways to bolster UK economic growth, including how to push UK savers to step up their investment contributions. The meeting led to discussions about simplifying tax-free savings, including cutting the Cash ISA limit to just £4,000 a year. Currently, investors have a tax-free allowance of up to £20,000 each year to invest in ISAs. There are four types of ISAs into which UK savers can put their money: Cash ISAs, Stocks and Shares ISAs, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes