FCA launches economic research competition to help find solutions to UK growth epidemic

Up to £30,000 for each winner

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a research competition into how regulation can back domestic growth, after a review in October found “significant gaps in the available research”.

Applicants are required to put forward research proposals which cover areas the FCA could have an influence on, such as growth and productivity of the UK financial services sector, its international competitiveness, as well as ways to support the country's economy and consider regulatory impacts. Financial services firms rush to AI despite lack of understanding of its functions "We recently reviewed what research had been done into the role regulation can play in supporting growth and competitiveness, and we found the pool was a mile wide and an inch deep," Kate Collyer, chief economi...

