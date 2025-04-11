Deep Dive: Investors split on investment case for UK gilts as yields surge to highest in decades

Their stance comes as the UK economy contends with shaky ground amid US President Donald Trump's global trade war, and after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) halved Britain's growth prospects for 2025 to 1%. Spring Statement 25: OBR halves UK growth forecast to 1% for 2025 On Wednesday, the 30-Year gilt yield briefly surged to 5.67%, according to data from MarketWatch, the highest since 1998, coming hot off the back of 30-Year Treasury notes rising sharply after Trump hit China with additional tariffs. Its 10-Year gilt peer rose to as much as 4.85% the same day. Both...