OECD downgrades UK growth forecast to 1.4% for 2025

The OECD lowered its UK GDP growth projections for 2025 to 1.4% for this year, down from the agency's 1.7% forecast in December 2024. Similarly, growth expectations for 2026 were lowered by 0.1 percentage points to 1.2%. In addition, the OECD expects headline inflation to hover at 2.7% in 2025, unchanged from its December outlook. 'Tough year ahead' as UK GDP shrinks 0.1% in January Despite the trim in forecasts, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK is still expected to be "Europe's fastest growing G7 economy over the coming years – second only to the US". According t...