Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Glimmer of hope on the horizon for UK economy

The bad news keeps on coming for the UK economy, with the latest blow from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which last week slashed its growth forecast in half.
This comes after hopes were dashed by a 0.1% contraction in January, getting the year off to a disappointing start. While growth was better than expected in December, this sharp decline in projected growth proves there is no doubt the UK economy is still struggling and the outlook is not looking rosy. UK retail sales beat gloomy expectations with 1% rise in February The OBR is not alone and, in fact, joins a long list of organisations which have cut their growth expectations considerably. This darkening outlook had led several investment banks to sharply increase their expectati...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes