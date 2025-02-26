Tradu's Brendan Callan: Four ways to revive UK retail investor engagement

Retail participation in the country's equity markets plummeted from 54% in 1963 to just 10.8% in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. Similarly, the proportion of UK households directly owning stocks has halved, dropping from 23% in 2003 to just 11% last year. While investing has the potential to improve long-term financial security and offers lower financial barriers than property ownership, cultural, structural and regulatory challenges continue to prevent the UK population from investing in the country's equity markets. US competition The declining interest i...