Tradu's Brendan Callan: Four ways to revive UK retail investor engagement

The UK, often celebrated as a global finance capital, is facing a troubling trend: declining retail investor engagement.
Retail participation in the country's equity markets plummeted from 54% in 1963 to just 10.8% in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. Similarly, the proportion of UK households directly owning stocks has halved, dropping from 23% in 2003 to just 11% last year. While investing has the potential to improve long-term financial security and offers lower financial barriers than property ownership, cultural, structural and regulatory challenges continue to prevent the UK population from investing in the country's equity markets. US competition The declining interest i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes