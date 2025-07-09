BoE warns UK growth outlook a 'little weaker and more uncertain' than it was in November

The outlook for UK growth is “a little weaker and more uncertain” than it was back in November 2024, yet the Bank of England expects the UK corporate sector to remain “broadly resilient” in the face of rising geopolitical and trade tensions.
In its Financial Stability report out today (9 July), the BoE said Britain's economy was projected to see slightly weaker growth in 2025 than initially forecasted in November last year, citing its May Monetary Policy report. The four-quarter GDP growth in May was forecast to stay close to its current level of just over 1%. BoE's Andrew Bailey: Pick-up in inflation makes outlook uncertain This comes as UK unemployment is expected to pick up to around 5% by the second quarter of 2027, up from 4.8% expected last year in its November report. On a global level, near-term growth ...
