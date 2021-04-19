UK government debt

UK Government borrowed extra $589bn in 2020 to run the world's largest budget deficit during the pandemic

‘Borrowing was the right call’, according to Janus Henderson Sovereign Debt Index

clock 19 April 2021 • 2 min read
UK borrows £34bn in December as public sector debt set to increase through 2021

Third highest monthly figure since 1993

clock 22 January 2021 •
Crispin Odey builds huge short against UK government debt

Set to benefit should UK government debt fall

clock 12 April 2018 •
