The portfolio allocation changes will target six Coutts portfolios, with combined assets under management of £9.8bn split across 62% equities and 38% bonds. Broker Peel Hunt has estimated that the largest asset transfers will affect the Ambitious and Balanced funds, with £928m and £612m pulled out of UK stocks respectively. The Managed Equity portfolio will also face high levels of UK divestment, with £227m worth of outflows, while the Adventurous fund, Coutts' highest risk strategy with 90% invested in equities, is expected to recalibrate £89m away from the market. UK investors a...