Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity

Funds to be run by global markets team

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Allianz Global Investors portfolio manager and head of the macro unconstrained team Mike Riddell is set to leave the firm in July after nearly ten years to join Fidelity International.

Once he joins Fidelity in August, he will become the lead portfolio manager for the firm's strategic and total return bond strategies, with current lead manager Tim Foster assuming co-portfolio management responsibilities. The changes will have an effective date of 2 January 2025 at the latest, once contractual obligations have been fulfilled. Based in London, Riddell will report to Rosie McMellin, director of portfolio management for fixed income. Allianz GI global equity growth CIO to exit alongside four portfolio managers "I am greatly looking forward to joining Fidelity's fixe...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Church House Investments adds global equity strategy to fund line-up

European Assets trust replaces lead manager as performance lags

More on People moves

Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity
People moves

Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity

Funds to be run by global markets team

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
European Assets trust replaces lead manager as performance lags
People moves

European Assets trust replaces lead manager as performance lags

Mine Tezgul to succeed Sam Cosh

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
Canaccord Genuity WM promotes David Muncaster to group head of distribution
People moves

Canaccord Genuity WM promotes David Muncaster to group head of distribution

Newly created role

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot