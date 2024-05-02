Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity

Allianz Global Investors portfolio manager and head of the macro unconstrained team Mike Riddell is set to leave the firm in July after nearly ten years to join Fidelity International.
Once he joins Fidelity in August, he will become the lead portfolio manager for the firm's strategic and total return bond strategies, with current lead manager Tim Foster assuming co-portfolio management responsibilities. The changes will have an effective date of 2 January 2025 at the latest, once contractual obligations have been fulfilled. Based in London, Riddell will report to Rosie McMellin, director of portfolio management for fixed income. Allianz GI global equity growth CIO to exit alongside four portfolio managers "I am greatly looking forward to joining Fidelity's fixe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes