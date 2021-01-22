UK borrows £34bn in December as public sector debt set to increase through 2021

The UK Government borrowed £34bn in December with more expected through 2021, as it continued to fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

A December figure of £34.1bn for public sector borrowing was a 470% increase on December 2019's figure, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, and the highest level ever recorded for a December.

It was also the third-highest monthly figure since records began in 1993, and means borrowing since the start of the financial year in April has reached £270.8bn.

Public sector debt now stands at an all-time high £2.13trn, or 99.4% of GDP, the highest debt-to-GDP ratio since 1962, the ONS added.

In contrast, tax revenues were down 0.7% on a year-on-year basis at £60.2bn, with tax receipts remaining depressed and coming in at £43.6bn, £1.4bn less than in the same month a year earlier.

Portfolio manager at Quilter Investors Paul Craig said "the borrowing is only going to continue", with financial support for households needing to stay in place for some time to come and a roadmap out of lockdown still uncertain.

While backbenchers may start to urge Sunak to bring borrowing back under control, with a Brexit deal secured and three Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out, Craig said the Chancellor may need yet another round of targeted easing should the current lockdown last longer than expected.

Craig noted the Bank of England provided Sunak with "a willing partner", adding the Bank "continues to have further capacity to keep borrowing costs low should bond vigilantes become a concern".

Craig continued: "While the outlook for the UK has improved, it remains difficult for investors to analyse. Many will be reluctant to invest in an equity market that continues to face issues brought on by the pandemic and that has to confront more structural problems when it comes to the likes of sustainability.

"That said, the government's support schemes have allowed many businesses to survive, and with the flow of dividends looking more secure, and household savings at record levels, there are pockets of the UK market that look attractive right now.

"You just need to be looking in the right places. A key test going forward will be whether consumers start spending when they are eventually let out to roam and release the pent-up demand."