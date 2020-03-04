threadneedle

Will Trump presidency present opportunities in US small-caps?
Will Trump presidency present opportunities in US small-caps?

In a year of political surprises, Donald Trump has succeeded in delivering the greatest of them all by winning the US Presidential Election on the back of a Republican sweep, writes Nicolas Janvier, co-manager of the Threadneedle American Smaller Companies...

  • US
What do investors need to be aware of in 2016?
What do investors need to be aware of in 2016?

Along with slowing growth in China and the continued weakness in commodities, the focus is turning to higher discount rates in 2016, at least in the US, says Columbia Threadneedle's Chris Kinder.

  • UK