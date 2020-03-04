threadneedle
HSBC UK unveils multi-asset funds shortlist
20 products selected
FE fundinfo unveils group with most 2020 Alpha Fund Managers
55 managers joined the list this year
Hargreaves Lansdown suffers significant withdrawals on multi-manager funds trapped in LF Equity Income
Two largest mandates lose nearly £400m between them
Which funds and sectors performed best in H1?
And which are the laggards?
Which were the most popular funds in January?
Slight recovery in investor confidence
Gallery: Who are the top-performing female fund managers with a ten-year track record?
International Women's Day special
Columbia Threadneedle's Colwell: UK corporates are 'attractive prey' for M&A
Dividends well supported
Where are the best opportunities for small-cap managers globally?
Fund managers from Investment Week's Smaller Companies Breakfast Briefing discuss the outlook for the asset class.
Winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards revealed
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our Sustainable Investment Awards 2016, in categories including Best ESG Fund Management Group and Best Environmental fund.
Will Trump presidency present opportunities in US small-caps?
In a year of political surprises, Donald Trump has succeeded in delivering the greatest of them all by winning the US Presidential Election on the back of a Republican sweep, writes Nicolas Janvier, co-manager of the Threadneedle American Smaller Companies...
Four funds to mitigate US election volatility
'Expect the unexpected'
Managers keep faith with Italy ahead of PM Renzi's make-or-break referendum
European fund managers are continuing to hone in on Italy's 'cheap' equity market, despite the poor performance of the country's banking sector in the EU's recent stress tests and uncertainty surrounding a key referendum in October which could cause more...
Columbia Threadneedle launches liquid alternatives fund
Designed to capture market anomalies
Overseas-earning FTSE large caps set to benefit from the 'Great British Break-off'
Departure surprised market
Funds to Watch: Threadneedle UK Select
Zero-tolerance approach to ailing companies
Dream Team: Which fund managers made the investment Euro 2016 squad?
Tournament starting this weekend
Columbia Threadneedle appoints ex-Standard Chartered COO as non-exec director
Also non-exec director at Brewin Dolphin
The winners of the Morningstar UK Fund Awards 2016
Fidelity International biggest winners
Columbia Threadneedle bond manager departs after ten years
Harvey managed £150.4m European Bond fund
Davy AM appoints ex-Fidelity distribution head
Also hires former Schroders quant manager
Threadneedle fined £6m by FCA for fixed income failings
Fund manager allowed to make unauthorised $150m trade
What do investors need to be aware of in 2016?
Along with slowing growth in China and the continued weakness in commodities, the focus is turning to higher discount rates in 2016, at least in the US, says Columbia Threadneedle's Chris Kinder.
Columbia Threadneedle launches ethical UK equity fund
Expands sustainable range