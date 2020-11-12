Ex-Premier Miton UK equities head White joins Mattoli Woods

Wealth manager Mattoli Woods has hired former Premier Miton head of UK equities Chris White as an investment director.

White joined Premier in 2010 from Threadneedle, where he managed a range of UK growth and income funds, and served as an analyst and head of corporate governance.

During his tenure with Premier, which ended in April this year, he managed the Premier UK Income, Premier Monthly Income and Premier UK Growth funds.

White has also previously served as manager of Legg Mason's Monthly Income and UK Income funds before joining Threadneedle in 2002.

CIO of Mattoli Woods Simon Gibson said White joins at a time when the group "is going from strength to strength".

He added: "We are excited about what we can achieve for clients with the likes of Hurley Partners now in the group, and organic growth from our existing consultants just shows how attractive our proposition is."

White said: "My experience of managing a wide range of UK equity income and balanced funds at Threadneedle and Premier over the last 20 years will certainly complement the skills of the existing team."