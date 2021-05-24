Considerate choices: RSMR's four responsible fund picks for conscientious investors
Which products stand out?
RSMR's research team tells Investment Week which four funds have the biggest allocation across the firm's Responsible portfolios, and why.
Royal London Ethical Bond
8% of the RSMR Responsible Cautious, 5% of RSMR Responsible Balanced
"This fund methodology incorporates [Royal London's] SRI negative screening process as part of its credit analysis," the team said.
"Royal London has a relatively small but very experienced fixed interest team that manages a number of institutional and retail mandates, making it an excellent choice for this type of fund."
It added the fund's "purely negative" screening process, which spans a number of factors, means it is best suited to SRI and ethical investors who are specifically looking to avoid investments in certain companies or sectors.
"The fund focuses primarily on producing a good level of income but capital preservation is also an objective, so the fund would also be more suitable for either income-seeking or more cautious investors," the team added.
The £1.4bn fund, which has been managed by Eric Holt (pictured) since the launch of its Z income share class in 2009, has returned 29.1% over five years, compared to its IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector's average gain of 24.5%, according to data from FE fundinfo.
ASI UK Ethical Equity
8% of RSMR Responsible Dynamic
"This fund combines the strong stock selection process of ASI's UK equity team with a balance of positive and negative ethical/SRI criteria," RSMR's research team said.
"The 'Focus on Change' approach has been successful in identifying long-term stock winners with no particular bias towards value or growth investing and the ethical/SRI overlay looks to highlight companies making a positive contribution to society and the environment.
"Therefore, this fund is suitable for most ethical and SRI investors, particularly those that prefer to support companies with a positive approach to sustainability, and who have a focus on capital growth from a portfolio of UK equities."
Co-managed by Lesley Duncan (pictured) and Rebecca Maclean since 2004 and 2018 respectively, the £345m ASI UK Ethical Equity fund has returned 53.6% over the last five years, compared to respective gains from its FTSE All-Share benchmark and IA UK All Companies sector average of 43% and 46.8%.
BMO Responsible UK Equity
4% of the RSMR Responsible Balanced, 6% of the RSMR Responsible Dynamic
According to RSMR's research team, BMO is "one of the leading players within the field of SRI investing", as evidenced by its large governance and sustainable investment team and responsible investment advisory council.
"In addition to its SRI-specific funds, it actively engages with companies on SRI issues as a central part of its investment philosophy," the team explained.
"This fund combines positive and negative SRI screening criteria with BMO's equity investment process through separate analysis to produce a diversified UK equity portfolio that is supported by an experienced and well-resourced team.
"The fund is suitable for investors looking for capital growth with some level of income who are comfortable with the increased exposure to medium and smaller companies which is a by-product of the screen."
BMO Responsible UK Equity, which is £500m in size, has been headed up by the firm's head of global small-cap equities Catherine Stanley (pictured) since 2009. Over five years, it has returned 59.6% compared to its IA UK All Companies sector average and FTSE All-Share benchmark's returns of 43% and 46.8% respectively.
Threadneedle UK Social Bond
5% of the RSMR Responsible Balanced
"The Threadneedle UK Social Bond fund, through its partnership with Big Issue Invest, takes a pure impact approach to investment," the RSMR research team explained.
"The social universe that the fund invests in is proprietary and results in a fairly concentrated portfolio (circa 100 names). This fund will provide investors with a viable option when looking for a portfolio that is investing from a pure impact approach, providing diversified exposure within the fixed income allocation in a portfolio."
Launched in 2013, the £331m fund – which is managed by Simon Bond (pictured) – works alongside Big Issue Invest to target UK corporate bonds with particular social outcomes.
Over five years, Threadneedle UK Social Bond has returned 17.1% compared to its average peer in the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector's return of 24%, and its ICE BoA 1-10 Year Sterling Non Gilt benchmark's gain of 16.3%.
RSMR's research team tells Investment Week which four funds have the biggest allocation across the firm's Responsible portfolios, and why.
The RSMR Responsible Balanced, Cautious and Dynamic portfolios aim to provide growth over the medium-to-long term through a selection of funds with an ethical, sustainable or social responsible investment approach
The three portfolios invest across asset classes, although the weightings, selected portfolios and cash allocations vary based on each portfolio's risk profile.
In the gallery above, the team discusses four of its top responsible fund picks that are used across the portfolios and why they have been chosen.
Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June
Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.