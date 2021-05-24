Considerate choices: RSMR's four responsible fund picks for conscientious investors

Royal London Ethical Bond

8% of the RSMR Responsible Cautious, 5% of RSMR Responsible Balanced





"This fund methodology incorporates [Royal London's] SRI negative screening process as part of its credit analysis," the team said.





"Royal London has a relatively small but very experienced fixed interest team that manages a number of institutional and retail mandates, making it an excellent choice for this type of fund."





It added the fund's "purely negative" screening process, which spans a number of factors, means it is best suited to SRI and ethical investors who are specifically looking to avoid investments in certain companies or sectors.





"The fund focuses primarily on producing a good level of income but capital preservation is also an objective, so the fund would also be more suitable for either income-seeking or more cautious investors," the team added.





The £1.4bn fund, which has been managed by Eric Holt (pictured) since the launch of its Z income share class in 2009, has returned 29.1% over five years, compared to its IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector's average gain of 24.5%, according to data from FE fundinfo.