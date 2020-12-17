Threadneedle founder Manduca to replace Cornish as chair of SJP

St. James's Place has appointed Paul Manduca, founding CEO of Threadneedle Asset Management, as its new chair, with Ian Cornish set to step down from the role at the company's 2021 AGM, subject to regulatory approval.

Manduca will join the board as a non-executive director and chair designate on 1 January 2021, and take over the role of chair when Cornish steps down.

Cornish joined the board of SJP in 2011 and has been chair since 2018, while Manduca has been chair of Prudential since 2012, having joined the board in 2010. He will step down from this role on 31 December.

Manduca has held a number of other senior positions in the financial services industry, including global CEO of Rothschild Asset Management and European CEO of Deutsche Asset Management. He is also currently Chairman of the Templeton Emerging Markets investment trust.

Roger Yates, senior independent director of St. James's Place, said: "'I am delighted that our thorough search process has resulted in the selection of Paul Manduca as our next chair. He has extensive boardroom experience across the financial services sector and his expertise will be invaluable to St. James's Place.

"The board and I would like to thank Iain for his service to St. James's Place as chair and as a Director since 2011. We have benefited immensely from his wise counsel and guidance during that period."

Cornish added: " It has been a huge privilege to chair the board at St. James's Place. I will leave behind a strong board and management team running a successful company with a great future.

"I welcome Paul to St. James's Place and wish Paul, the board and SJP every success in the future."

Manduca said: "I am honoured to be asked to join the board and to become chair of St. James's Place. I have long admired St. James's Place for the unique service it offers to its clients of expert financial advice and a distinctive approach to investment management.

"I look forward to working with the whole SJP community as St. James's Place continues its development as the leading provider of long-term financial planning at a time when the need for this is greater than ever."