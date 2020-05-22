EdenTree appoints UK sales manager

EdenTree Investment Management has announced the hiring of Phil Davey as sales manager covering London, the South East and the Channel Islands.

Davey joins the wholesale and retail distribution team and will assume responsibility for pre-existing wholesale client relationships while expanding the "already strong book of business" as the firm continues to grow.

He brings with him nine years of experience in the industry, most recently as a director at Granite Real Asset Services, and has also held distribution roles with J.P. Morgan, Amundi and Threadneedle Investments.

Adrian Judge, head of wholesale and retail distribution at EdenTree, said: "We are delighted to welcome Phil onboard with us here at EdenTree.

"Despite recent market turmoil, the demand for responsible and sustainable investment propositions has not lessened, and we continue to see ever increasing demand for our products driven by a long-term shift in attitudes towards the need to achieve profits with principles.

"Phil's expertise significantly bolsters our footprint in core markets whilst also helping us as we look to break new ground in the Channel Islands, and as such, he is the perfect addition to help support our growing ambitions as we look to respond to the market's need for an authentic and pioneering leader in responsible and sustainable investment."