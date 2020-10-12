Property investors remain cautiously positive amid value and income decline

The total return offered by all UK property is expected to contract by 7.4% by the end of 2020, predicts the IPF

UK property investors have begun to see signs of improvement in the market amid heavy writedowns of rental and capital values in their underlying holdings, but both open-ended and closed-ended vehicles face an uphill battle against blows dealt to portfolios by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The total return offered by all UK property is expected to contract by 7.4% by the end of 2020, according to the Investment Property Forum's (IPF) UK Property Consensus Forecasts, with average rental value and capital value growth expected to fall by 5% and 11.7% respectively.

In terms of capital value, the IPF forecasts the greatest declines within retail, shopping centres and retail warehousing with falls of 20.4%, 28.3% and 20.9% respectively.

Retail and shopping centres are also the worst hit on retail values, which have contracted 10.8% and 13.4% respectively.

It is a difficult environment for open-ended UK property funds, which have only just begun to end suspensions after being given the all-clear by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in September when it recommended a "general lifting" of material uncertainty on the valuation of most UK real estate assets.

However, analysts from Investec noted in an October update on UK real estate investment companies that closed-ended property funds "have been far from immune to developments, with NAVs under pressure and many suffering sharp de-ratings".

Amid this "extraordinary economic backdrop", according to Investec, AEW UK REIT is the only investment company to have maintained its dividend with a yield of 10.7%.

However, the trust is still trading on discount to NAV of 16.7%, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

Gerry Frewin, manager of Threadneedle UK Property, which reopened on 17 September, said the second quarter of this year in particular was "dominated by capital and rental value falls", and "inevitable challenges to rental income in the wake of government intervention".

However, according to Frewin, "these trends appear to have subsided" as the economy has begun to adapt to the pandemic, with the pace of capital value declines "markedly" easing.