Columbia Threadneedle's Bond and Tang on succession plans for the social bonds franchise

It was ten years ago this month that The Big Issue's Nigel Kershaw walked into a meeting room in the old Threadneedle offices in St Mary Axe. The meeting was with Simon Bond, then a long-standing investment grade corporate bond portfolio manager.

"The Big Issue came in and said they wanted to launch a product that shared their values, and I described what the bond market could be doing to further those values and deliver and optimise benefits for society," Bond tells Investment Week.

Following that meeting, the idea of launching the UK's first mainstream impact fixed income fund was born. The Threadneedle UK Social Bond fund was launched in partnership with The Big Issue Invest two years later in January 2014, followed by European and US-based strategies.

Eight years on, Bond will be stepping back from fund management responsibilities at the end of June after 37 years in the investment industry and almost two decades at Columbia Threadneedle.

"There's a point at which you have to concede the onset of old age. Experience is one thing, but I'm handing it on to younger, more energetic, capable people. I'm passing on the frontline management of the fund to somebody that I've got every confidence in," he says.

Handing on the helm of the franchise

The reins of the £1.1bn social bonds franchise will be handed on to Tammie Tang, who has managed high-grade credit portfolios at Columbia Threadneedle for ten years and been deputy on the social bond funds for the last four.

It was Bond who hired Tang ten years ago to assist in leading the firm's institutional credit funds, while he focused on establishing the social bonds fund. The fund's dedicated senior ESG and impact analyst Ben Kelly was also hired by him five years later.

As she takes on the helm of the franchise, Tang says her priorities will be to "continue the success and growth that we have seen to date" while continuing to "use the power of the capital markets to address social issues and continue to effect change".

Bond, who has also been Columbia Threadneedle's director of responsible investment since 2016, will continue to be a salaried employee of Columbia Threadneedle until March 2023. After that date, he will become an independent member of the funds' social advisory committee.

He will also remain active on the advisory council of the Impact Investing Institute, the Investment Association green gilts subcommittee, the UK DMO consultation group, the Climate Transition Finance Working Group and the ICMA green and social bond principles working groups.

Columbia Threadneedle's Simon Bond to retire after 37-year career

"I can still contribute to social impact without running a fund. There are other ways that I can pass on the benefit of my experience, the innovative and entrepreneurial nature of what we've been doing," he notes.

"The whole aspect of this announcement was about making sure that we maintain what we're doing, the legacy of the funds that I've established. It's not a hard stop, it's certainly a gradual passing on of responsibilities."

Two decades in the making

Bond started his career as a trainee chartered accountant, but quickly decided this was not the career path he wanted to follow. He then moved into investment accounting at Hambros Bank, where he eventually transitioned to become an equities fund management assistant.

"I was the one who found out about what this concept of accrued interest was, and rapidly became the expert on bonds, later becoming the bond specialist. Obviously, that was destiny with my name. I couldn't have remained in equities for too much longer," he says.

Bond joined the bond desk at Provident Mutual in 1991. There, he started as an analyst specialising in corporate bonds, a moment in his career he refers to as "pivotal", and one that marked the start of a career of credit investing spanning over 30 years.

"The first sector I covered as an analyst was housing associations, and the first entity I analysed was the Peabody Trust Housing Association. When you are investigating that kind of entity, you naturally feel that what you are doing is worthwhile. You have a good feeling about what you're contributing, not just to financial returns, but also to society," he says.

Bond left the firm in 1996 to start at GE Capital as a fund manager, and then a senior fund credit manager at AXA before joining Columbia Threadneedle in 2003.

Despite these career moves, his time analysing the Peabody Trust while at Provident Mutual planted the seed of what was to become the social bond franchise almost two decades later.

Increasing opportunities in the market

The fixed income market has changed a lot since then, and so has the impact bonds space. In 2014, the year Bond's social bonds fund was launched, annual impact bond issuance amounted to only $16bn, or 3% of the figure in 2020.

Beyond his fund management responsibilities, Bond has helped drive the development of a green, sustainability and social credit market over the years and was instrumental in the issuance of the UK's first green sovereign bond in 2019.

Despite rapid market growth, Bond and Tang continue to campaign to encourage further social bond issuance, particularly within the Sustainable Development Goals 5 and 14, gender equality and life below water respectively.

In recent years, both Bond and Tang have been pleased to see how quickly the bond market has responded to social crises, most recently with the Council of Europe Development Bank's issuance of a €1bn 'social inclusion bond' to fund the response to the Ukraine refugee crisis.

"We think the bond market is responding very quickly, very sizeably to these social problems. It's not the complete answer, but it's part of a solution. We want to be involved in trying to address those particular issues," Bond stresses.

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards winner interview: Simon Bond, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

"Every investment that we consider must have positive social good as criteria for inclusion. We look at all the different outcome areas, the social cause it may serve, as well as how well targeted it is to the main particular population. We will favour the ones that target those that are more deprived," adds Tang.

Looking ahead

As Tang becomes the lead manager of the social bonds franchise next month, she is excited about the prospect of carrying on Bond's legacy and eight-year track record of running the funds, as well as continuing to invest in bonds that target inequality, a societal issue she feels strongly about.

"In terms of the societal challenges, the key one is inequality, which is at the heart of a lot of what we're seeking to achieve through our investments. Inequality is a big issue within a country, and studies prove the greater the inequality, the greater the social issues," she says.

Tang is also watching the rapid growth of the sustainability-linked bonds space closely. In an industry ripe for greenwashing, she wants to maintain pressure on corporations to ensure that their newly-issued sustainability-linked bonds have "sufficiently ambitious, credible targets" and are not used as "an easier alternative" to green bonds.

As for Bond's plans post-retirement, he is looking forward to spending more time playing cricket and football, furthering his studies in practical sailing and continuing his master's degree in naval history at Portsmouth University, which he had to pause in 2020.

"Those are the main areas that I'll be doing, but as I say, I am retiring from fund management, I don't expect to completely leave behind impact and social. That will still be part of my psyche. I will still be accessible and probably vocal during parts of my retirement, my job doesn't stop on 16 March next year," he adds.