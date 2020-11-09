GIB poaches Liontrust's Neil Brown for head of equities

GIB Asset Management has hired Liontrust’s sustainable and equity fund manager Neil Brown as head of equities in a bid to boost its investment capabilities.

The former manager of the Liontrust Sustainable Future European Growth and Sustainable Future Europe funds will help develop the firm's active equity sustainability capability, including building a quite of products alongside customised investment solutions and segregated mandates.

As head of equities, he has also been tasked with scaling capital in support of sustainable development goals at the $11bn asset manager.

Brown joins the firm from Liontrust and ,over his 18 years in the industry, has also held roles at SRI Investment Manager, Aviva Investors and Threadneedle Asset Management, where he was head of governance and responsible investment.

Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of GIB Asset Management, said: "We are delighted that Neil is joining us to spearhead the launch of our new equity offering. We believe that strong financial returns are generated by putting positive impact at the heart of the investment process. Developing our capabilities in this area is key both for us and our vision for the future, in order that capital is mobilised in support of a more sustainable world and global economy.

"Having someone of Neil's calibre and experience will allow us to deliver specialist, sustainable strategies to institutional investors across markets that address both their return requirements and fiduciary responsibilities."

Brown added: "I am excited to be joining GIB AM at such a pivotal time for sustainability. Finance has shown that we can be successful through being a force for good. We now have to increase our investment in the transition to more sustainable economies and accelerate our delivery of positive impacts across every region of the world.

"I have long believed this is best achieved through investing in those companies that create value by delivering on sustainability: positive profits driven by positive impacts. It is a vision that GIB supports, and I look forward to building an innovative capability and range of products here. I believe we can deliver success for our clients and all of our stakeholders through making the world a better place."