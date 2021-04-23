SJP
Comgest appointed to SJP Japan in shift to multi-manager approach
Adding quality growth style to NVI's value approach
Baroness Helena Morrissey to join AJ Bell as NED and chair designate
Will step down from St James's Place board
SJP 2020 inflows 8% lower than previous year but FUM hit fresh record
FUM of £129.3bn at end of year
Threadneedle founder Manduca to replace Cornish as chair of SJP
Joins board in January
Boring Money: Asset managers 'marking own homework' after just 3% of funds not delivering value
Baillie Gifford among groups offering 'most useful' AoVs
BMO positions UK Property for December reopening as ASI lifts Global Real Estate suspension
'Significant risks' remain
RLAM alters dealing arrangements as it announces the reopening of property funds
Reopens 30 September
St. James's Place reopens property fund as ASI eyes 30 September end to suspension
Follows RICS latest recommendations on MUCs
More than half of SJP funds fail to deliver 'good value'
12% on ‘watchlist’
SJP scraps yield payments on former Global Equity Income fund
Pzena Investment Management and Sanders Capital set to join existing manager Artisan Partners
BMO Property Growth & Income reopens
Suspended in March
SJP plans a passive funds foray - reports
Low-carbon strategies due to launched over coming 12 months
SJP sending puzzles to vulnerable clients: Three big firms on their crisis client communications
'No longer a contact sport'
SJP reports £9bn inflows in 'challenging' year for UK wealth managers
Lower than in 2018
Helena Morrissey: SJP's fees must be more transparent - reports
More 'clearly articulated'
SJP CIO Chris Ralph switches to chief global strategist role
Deputy CIO Tom Beal to take over
SJP claims charges are 'mid-range' compared to competitors
In quarterly newsletter
SJP acquires independent Scottish adviser firm
Business model will not change
UK equity managers back St James's Place as hedge funds up short positions
Firm gets backing amid fee structure criticism
Under-fire St James's Place launches financial education portal for under 30s
Tools for young people to better manage money
Short sellers boost HL and SJP positions in Woodford fallout - reports
Among the most shorted stocks in the FTSE 100
The Top Down: SJP's Ralph on 'the defining theme of the next five years'
This month: St James Place CIO Chris Ralph
Former clients 'lose faith' in SJP after income payment error
£8,000 in compensation - FOS
SJP extends DFM proposition to Ireland with acquisition
Bought Dublin-based Harvest Financial Services