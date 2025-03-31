Ex-Schroders head of UK James Rainbow to join SJP in April

Former Schroders head of UK James Rainbow will join St James’s Place as chief executive of SJP Wealth Management from 1 April.
Rainbow's move comes after nearly two decades at Schroders, which he joined in 2007 as head of UK marketing. Schroders Americas CEO Phil Middleton to become head of UK as James Rainbow exits "After 17 years, 11 months and 21 days, today marks my last official day at Schroders," Rainbow said in a LinkedIn post on Monday (31 March). "I know that this was actually announced last November and since then I have enjoyed a fantastic break from work, however it feels like now is the right moment to mark the end of this chapter. "Schroders has unquestionably changed in so many ways since...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes