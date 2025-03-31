Ex-Schroders head of UK James Rainbow to join SJP in April

Rainbow's move comes after nearly two decades at Schroders, which he joined in 2007 as head of UK marketing. Schroders Americas CEO Phil Middleton to become head of UK as James Rainbow exits "After 17 years, 11 months and 21 days, today marks my last official day at Schroders," Rainbow said in a LinkedIn post on Monday (31 March). "I know that this was actually announced last November and since then I have enjoyed a fantastic break from work, however it feels like now is the right moment to mark the end of this chapter. "Schroders has unquestionably changed in so many ways since...