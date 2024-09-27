Over 25% of St James's Place funds fail to deliver value as 80% red-flagged for performance

Of the 45 funds - six of which are not available to UK investors - listed in its latest Assessment of Value report, 13 were deemed to have not delivered value for their investors over the past five years. Meanwhile, 36 of the 45 funds were red flagged for performance, two for fund charges, one for quality of service, two for economies of scale and six for comparable market rates. In addition, not one of the 45 funds received an entirely unblotted report, with a raft of amber flags also attributed to funds for ‘broadly' delivering value. St James's Place launches £32.9m share buy...