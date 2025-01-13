St James’s Place has appointed Schroders as the sole fund manager of its Sustainable & Responsible Equity (SRE) fund replacing Impax, effective from 24 February 2025.
As part of the upcoming changes, the fund will adopt a 'Sustainability Focus' label under the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Regime (SDR). Ongoing charges will fall by 0.01% as a result of the changes, SJP set out this morning (13 January). The updates are expected to "improve diversification, introduce a more balanced blend of investment styles, while maintaining the focus on sustainability," SJP explained. The fund will follow Schroders global sustainable growth and global value equity investment strategies, SJP and Schroders both stated. Like SRE, the Sc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes