As part of the upcoming changes, the fund will adopt a 'Sustainability Focus' label under the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Regime (SDR). Ongoing charges will fall by 0.01% as a result of the changes, SJP set out this morning (13 January). The updates are expected to "improve diversification, introduce a more balanced blend of investment styles, while maintaining the focus on sustainability," SJP explained. The fund will follow Schroders global sustainable growth and global value equity investment strategies, SJP and Schroders both stated. Like SRE, the Sc...