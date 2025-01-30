SJP posts record FUM in 2024 despite fall in net flows

The wealth manager amassed £5.5bn in new client investments over the fourth quarter taking annual gross inflows to £18.4bn for the year, an increase of 20% on 2023. Net inflows for the final quarter reached £1.5bn – almost doubling from £770m in Q4 2023 – despite jitteriness around the Autumn Budget leading to a surge in both gross inflows and outflows in October. In total, net inflows for 2024 registered at £4.3bn, a drop from the previous year's net flows of £5.1bn. The retention rate also fell slightly year on year, from 95.3% in 2023 to 94.5%. Over 25% of St James's Place fund...