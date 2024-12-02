St James's Place to cut 500 jobs as part of cost saving plans

The redundancies are expected to be made in February 2025, and Investment Week understands they will not affect the firm's partnerships, which run their own businesses under the SJP umbrella While it remains unclear which of the divisions will be impacted, it is expected that more than 16% of the workforce could lose their jobs. Back in July, the firm stated in its half-year results that it was planning to attain annual savings of £100m by 2027, with ambitions for total savings of £500m by 2030. St James's Place unveils cost-cutting plan to save £100m annually by 2027 The net i...