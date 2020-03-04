Simon Brazier
How can investors position against a no-deal Brexit?
Boris Johnson's arrival at Number 10 has done little to enhance UK investor confidence; he has wasted no time setting a collision course with the EU over his no-deal strategy, and members on the other side of the House of Commons.
Investec's Brazier: It is tricky to be a UK equity manager right now
Simon Brazier, manager of the £2bn Investec UK Alpha fund, talks to Natalie Kenway about Brexit expectations, poor sentiment towards UK equities and his key holdings at the start of 2018.