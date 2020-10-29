S&W IM sells Liontrust Special Situations from MPS in bid to 'focus' UK equity funds list

Smith & Williamson Investment Management has sold Liontrust Special Situations from five mandates within its managed portfolio service less than a year after buying the fund.

S&W IM said it wanted to "focus" its list of UK equity funds, despite viewing the UK market as "cheap and unloved".

The team said Anthony Cross and Julian Fosh's £5.4bn Liontrust Special Situations offering had performed "relatively well" since being added to the portfolios in December 2019. Data from FE fundinfo show the fund has lost 9% since 1 December, holding up much better than its FTSE All-Share benchmark's 20.4% loss and IA UK All Companies sector peers' average 17.1% decline.

However, co-head of S&W IM's MPS James Burns said the team wanted to "reallocate", in order to reduce the number of UK equity funds in its portfolios.

The proceeds from the sale were re-invested into a number of existing holdings, including Simon Brazier's £2.1bn Ninety One UK Alpha, Roland Arnold's £445m BlackRock UK Smaller Companies and Gervais Williams' £837m Miton UK Micro Cap Income funds.

The latter two have outperformed the Liontrust offering over the aforementioned period, losing 7% and 2.8% respectively, with Brazier's fund down 16% in that time.

"We have not increased our exposure to the UK despite it being cheap and unloved," Burns explained.

"All of our portfolios remain underweight for the time being, although we feel that there may be an opportunity later in the year to address this, as the direction of travel over Brexit becomes clearer.

"However, our Growth portfolio's previous significant underweight to the UK has been partially neutralised."

Elsewhere within the MPS's equity allocations, Burns said the team had taken some profits from areas like the US, Japan and Asia, which "have done well this year, in some cases spectacularly so". "But certain risks on the horizon have led us to cash in part of those positions and rethink how capital is allocated," he added.

Holdings in Nicholas Weindling's £1.8bn JPMorgan Japan, the £8.2bn Vanguard US Equity Index and the retiring Matthew Dobbs' £1.4bn Schroder Asian Alpha Plus have all been reduced.

Funds coming into the portfolios include Ed Legget's £734m Artemis UK Select and Henry Dixon's £959m Man GLG Undervalued Assets.

The cost of the MPS's fixed interest exposure has also been reduced, with the switch from Ben Edwards' £1.2bn BlackRock Corporate Bond fund, which charges an OCF of 57 basis points according to FE fundinfo, to Stephen Snowden's £430m Artemis Corporate Bond fund, which has an OCF of 40 basis points.

Other bond funds to be added included the £492m Liontrust Monthly Income Bond and the £1.4bn Royal London Corporate Bond funds.

Burns added that the team saw "more clouds of uncertainty on the horizon", primarily in the form of the US election and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As such, it was prudent to reduce our equity exposure in our portfolio models where it was getting to be sizeably overweight in equities. We have also looked to reduce portfolio costs in our fixed income allocation.

"However, we still remain overweight equities in all models, ranging from 0.1% to 2% overweight."