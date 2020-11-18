Ninety One's Brazier: Where we got it right and where we were wrong in our Covid-19 response

A balanced portfolio puts Ninety One UK Alpha in a strong position to "fight all oncomers" heading into 2021, after manager Simon Brazier upped the fund's turnover in the months following the Covid-19 stockmarket fall.

After a quiet previous three months, where the fund sold M&G after its merger with Prudential and switched some of its position in Ryanair in favour of a larger stake in easyJet, Brazier said he had around 30% turnover in the three months post-March.

Brazier said he had entered 2020 in defensive mode, having reduced exposure to cyclicality and increased his position in blue chips on concerns over valuations and the outlook for the UK economy.

That put the fund in good shape, helping it outperform both its FTSE All-Share benchmark and IA UK All Companies sector average through Q1, with respective losses of 20.5%, 25.1% and 27.9% according to FE fundinfo.

In response to the sharp market decline, Brazier said he acted quickly to take profits from some of his more defensive names, such as supermarket Tesco, which benefited from a rise in home shopping and panic-buying during the pandemic.

The former Schroders stockpicker redeployed the capital raised into four buckets, the punchiest move being snapping up some of the heaviest Covid losers within the travel and leisure sector.

These included the likes of hotel group IHG, luxury goods retailer Burberry, industrial conglomerate Melrose and US hotel booking provider Booking.com.

Within that space, Brazier said he had focused on those with better balance sheets, outlining Ryanair and easyJet as two examples, the former of which he believes can survive for 12 months with grounded planes, and the latter of which has recently sold and leased back some of its planes to raise £4m.

"Those are businesses that have options," Brazier reasoned.

Upside potential

At the time of the interview, Brazier candidly admitted this basket had "not gone [as well] in some places" as his other investments.

"The destiny of these companies, mainly within travel and leisure, is ultimately going to be decided by politicians and scientists rather than politicians and economists," he said.

However, at the time of writing, after news of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine efficacy, share prices had jumped by between 10% and 50%, leading the fund to return 9% in the space of three days last week.

Brazier said the outperformance showed the fund was balanced enough to "fight all oncomers" and "demonstrated that the fund clearly had enough upside if things got better".

One area Brazier assessed as "a score draw" was his exposure to the oil sector. An underweight moving into 2020, as the oil price slumped by a third through the first four months of the year, helped relative performance.

As shares fell, the fund went to neutral on the sector by adding to BP and Shell, then moved underweight when the pair rallied, and is once more looking to increase its exposure.

"It is certainly an area of interest again," Brazier confirmed.