Ninety One UK Alpha removed from ii Super 60 Rated list over Brazier exit

Departure of Simon Brazier

Simon Brazier, who is set to leave his role as UK equity fund manager for Ninety One at the end of May.
Simon Brazier, who is set to leave his role as UK equity fund manager for Ninety One at the end of May.

interactive investor has removed the £1.1bn Ninety One UK Alpha fund from its Super 60 rated list due to the departure of manager Simon Brazier, expected at the end of May.

The move comes after a formal review initiated by interactive investor in February 2023, following news of Brazier's upcoming departure.

Ninety One UK Alpha loses Square Mile A rating following manager change

A Ninety One spokesperson said in February that Brazier wanted to "take some time to consider the next step in his career". 

Brazier has co-managed the fund with Anna Farmbrough since July 2022. 

He is replaced as co-manager by Ben Needham, who currently manages the firm's UK Equity Income fund. 

Ninety One's £2bn Global Environment fund increases bets on Chinese climate leaders

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research, interactive investor, said: "Brazier's experience and track record were key reasons why the fund was recommended for the Super 60. 

"The fund was placed under review upon the announcement of Brazier's departure in February 2023 and the decision has now been taken to remove the fund. 

"We will be looking to find a suitable replacement for the fund in due course."

