Women in Investment Awards finalist interview: Ninety One's Anna Farmbrough

Anna Farmbrough, analyst in the quality team at Ninety One, is a finalist in the Analyst of the Year category at the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards 2020, in association with HSBC Global Asset Management.

Here, we speak to her about her career highlights so far and what advice she would give to women looking to progress in the investment industry.

Can you tell us about yourself and your journey to get to where you are today?

I was drawn to the industry because I'm fascinated by the way shares in an asset can compound in value and multiply.

In my final year at university, I was an intern with the multi-asset investment team at M&G. Any doubts about working in the City were dispelled by the team there who were fun and welcoming. I was taken aback by their knowledge and astonished by how much I learnt.

I realised that I wanted to get under the skin of companies and understand what makes a business unique. I joined Schroders' graduate scheme in 2011, before moving to Threadneedle in 2013 and passing Level 3 of the CFA exams the following year.

At the end of 2014, I was recruited as part of a team to launch two UK equity strategies at Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management). I gained invaluable experience as the most junior member of the team while we developed our research process.

What are your greatest career achievements and, in particular, how have you helped raise the profile of the investment sector - either directly or indirectly - as a career for women in the past 12 months?

Recently, I became head of UK research within the quality team. As a strategy, we look for companies with enduring competitive advantages that can sustain and grow cash flows and returns on invested capital.

Over the past year, I have also been made alternate fund manager for the £2.2bn Ninety One UK Alpha Fund, assisting Simon Brazier in his role as portfolio manager.

I have visited universities and schools to highlight the industry as a great environment for women to work in and have sat on the steering committee of our women's network since 2015, raising awareness and organising events.

I have also helped to recruit interns and graduates to Ninety One and trained and mentored newcomers.

How do you excel in your current role?

Being diligent and thorough has helped me to win my colleagues' trust. I think I am a calm, positive and resilient member of the team.

Most importantly, I have called slightly more investments right than wrong!

What is your key advice for women looking to progress in the investment industry?

Identify and play to your strengths. Don't try to copy those around you.

Women can make great analysts because they are often cautious and careful. Early on, my caution meant I struggled with the responsibility of committing clients' capital to an investment idea.

I could not understand how people had such confidence that their stock picks would go up when markets are so unpredictable.

It took time to realise that the best investors are those that realise the limits of their knowledge and understand how likely they are to be wrong.

Identifying risks is at the heart of creating a balanced portfolio.

Women in Investment Awards 2020

This year's Women in Investment Awards take place online on 8 December. Click here to register for the ceremony and click here to see the list of all the finalists.