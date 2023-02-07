Simon Brazier to depart from Ninety One

A Ninety One spokesperson said that Brazier wanted to "take some time to consider the next step in his career".

Brazier will step down from managing the firm's £1.1bn UK Alpha fund on 31 March, which he has co-managed with Anna Farmbrough since July 2022.

He will be replaced as co-manager by Ben Needham, who currently manages the firm's UK Equity Income fund.

Farmbrough and Needham both joined Ninety One in 2014, working alongside Brazier throughout their tenure.

Ninety One said there would be no changes to the strategy, which targets attractively valued companies with competitive advantages, disciplined capital allocation and sustainable cash flows.

The spokesperson said: "[Farmbrough and Needham] have significant experience in UK equities, and we are excited about the opportunity for the UK Alpha and UK Equity Income funds under their joint leadership.

"Given the depth of expertise, strength of leadership across the quality team, and the disciplined investment process, we expect a seamless transition."