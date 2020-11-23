Women in Investment Awards finalist interview: Capital Group

Capital Group is a finalist in the Contribution to Diversity Category at this year's Investment Week Women in Investment Awards, while Anisha Patel from Capital Group is on the shortlist for the Marketing Influencer of the Year category.

Here we speak to Julie Dickson, investment director at Capital Group, about the key initiatives the group has been focusing on to improve diversity & inclusion internally and externally, as well as how the company plans to build on this work in the future.

Can you outline Capital Group's approach to improving diversity and inclusion within the company and the wider industry and describe the progress made?

Our differences make us better. This simple affirmation summarises a powerful idea at the core of our beliefs relative to diversity and inclusion.

At all levels of Capital, we are assembling diverse teams within a culture that promotes a true sense of belonging by fostering a rich variety of perspectives to include in our decision-making.

We know from experience this leads to better ideas and better outcomes for our clients and investors.

Accountability for our diversity and inclusion efforts rests with the Capital Group Management Committee working through leadership teams within each of our business units and our Investment Group.

While we have made good progress in recent years, our work is far from done, and we're focusing our efforts on four critical areas that we believe will have lasting impact: recruiting, engagement, advancement and leadership (our REAL framework).

Furthermore, Capital Group supports more than 40 affinity groups known as Capital Communities, which are established by associates to engage with their peers on shared interests. More than 5,000 Capital associates belong to at least one community.

We are proud to be a member firm for the 100BlackInterns initiative. Capital Group is also a founding member of InterInvest which is focused on improving inclusion of members of the LGBTQ+ community in asset management.

Finally, we have recently joined The Diversity Project, a broad initiative to improve diversity and inclusion within the investment management industry.

What recent initiatives have you implemented to improve diversity and inclusion and how can you measure their impact?

As a champion and member of the leadership team of the LGBTQ+ network, CG Pride, I launched and currently run the annual Taking Pride in Art event in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, to promote LGBTQ visibility in the workplace.

This project was initiated in 2018 with a handful of artists who are members or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Initially, the event lasted one day and was open to all of Capital Group's associates.

This year, the event took place over three days, including two evening events. Importantly, the number of artists has increased from eight to 15, all are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

For the first time this year, one of the evening events was opened to both external peers in the asset management industry, as well as our clients.

Capital Group has invested significant resource into making this pop-up gallery a success. Promotion across CG to all associates and UK clients through email, workplace promotions and digital advertising really put the event in the minds of all it touched.

The visibility of LGBTQ+ people as well as the profile of Capital Group as a proud employer of LGBTQ+ people has increased dramatically.

What plans do you have to build on work in this area, both internally and externally?

Capital Group actively promotes a culture of belonging. Every associate needs to confidently say "I belong here". Our goal is to have greater diversity across CG at all levels.

To achieve this, our recruiting net will be cast wider, we will have leadership development and mentorship programmes for those from underrepresented groups and we will assess the composition of our committees.

Progress requires leaders to be committed and accountable. Capital Group will be ensuring that all managers have D&I objectives that are reviewed with leadership every six months.

At an external level we have launched a number of projects ranging from participating in Pride events around the world, to hosting panel discussions with internal and external guests and broadcasting them by video to our offices worldwide.

We will be developing such initiatives further and adapting their delivery to meet the needs of the challenged environment we are all currently facing.

Based on your company's work in this area, what is your company's key message to women looking to progress or start a career in the investment industry?

Capital Group is committed to increasing the number of women at senior level positions and this starts at the very top.

Our management committee continuously monitors both the retention and hire success rates for women in our firm and actively promotes initiatives to address challenges that women face in the workplace.

As a result, we are proud to have one of the highest levels of women as a proportion of the employees in the industry. Hiring and leadership development are two specific focus areas.

We insist on a diverse slate of candidates for all our vacancies and monitor the progress of talent acquisition partners in this area.

We also offer a six-month leadership course in partnership with Harvard University for high-potential women managers and senior managers to strengthen and diversify Capital's leadership pipeline.

Women in Investment Awards 2020

This year's Women in Investment Awards take place online on 8 December. Click here to register for the ceremony and click here to see the list of all the finalists.