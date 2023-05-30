ii adds JPM UK Equity Core to Super 60 to replace former Brazier fund

The JPM fund has been added to the list’s equities category as a core option.

The JP Morgan fund has been added to the list's equities category as a core option. It will take the spot left by the £1.1bn Ninety One UK Alpha, which was removed from the Super 60 rated list earlier this year due to the departure of manager Simon Brazier, due at the end of May.

A formal review was initiated by interactive investor in February 2023, following news of Brazier's upcoming departure.

A Ninety One spokesperson said in February that Brazier wanted to "take some time to consider the next step in his career". He had co-managed the fund with Anna Farmbrough since July 2022.

He is replaced as co-manager by Ben Needham, who currently manages the firm's UK Equity Income fund.

The JPM UK Equity Core fund aims to provide consistent returns moderately ahead of the FTSE All-Share index by following a structured and risk-controlled approach. It has an ongoing charge of 0.4%.

The fund is benchmark aware, meaning it broadly holds the same shares as the index. To outperform it takes slightly overweight positions on shares and sectors viewed as having the highest potential to outperform.

At the same time, it will own slightly less in shares and sectors that have the lowest potential to outperform.

The fund is managed as a core UK equity offering, with deviations from the FTSE All-Share index closely monitored, and so it should not be expected to produce high levels of outperformance.

interactive investor's rated products are run in partnership with Morningstar, and led by Dzmitry Lipski, ii's head of funds research, who ensures Morningstar follows ii's processes and in-house methodology.

This uses an established quantitative model, which forms the core of the stock selection approach, with various factors used to identify stocks with attractive quality, value and/or momentum characteristics.

Lipski said: "The output from the model is assessed and potentially amended by the four-strong management team, drawing on the research of the well-resourced JPMorgan international equity group.

"The process may find market inflection points difficult to navigate, but has shown an ability to produce consistent excess returns over time, particularly when all three of its broad alpha factors have been favoured by the market, such as in 2013 and 2015."