RIT Capital Partners, the £2.3bn investment trust chaired by Lord Rothschild, is to acquire GVO Investment Management - formerly known as SVG Investment Managers.
City Asset Management's five weird and wonderful investments
James Calder, research director at City Asset Management, has revealed the top five niche investments he holds in his portfolios.
Rothschild loses Bumi power struggle
Financier Nathan Rothschild has lost his high profile battle to replace the board of coal miner Bumi.
Buxton backs Rothschild over Bumi
Schroders' head of UK equities Richard Buxton has publicly backed financier Nat Rothschild in his latest attempt to replace the board of coal miner Bumi.
Rothschild quits Bumi board in shock move
Nat Rothschild announced his shock resignation from the board of coal group Bumi last night and said he had "great regret" in bringing its Indonesian backers to London.
Invesco Perpetual duo reshape US equity fund
Invesco Perpetual's Simon Laing and Simon Clinch have reshaped the £353m US Equity portfolio, halving the number of holdings and cutting consumer staples in favour of healthcare.