abrdn eyes split of private equity arm to attract bids - reports

£12bn of investments

clock • 1 min read
The company hired investment bankers last year but it has not been able to find a buyer
Image:

The company hired investment bankers last year but it has not been able to find a buyer

abrdn is looking to split its private equity business and sell it in batches, as it has not been able to find a buyer for the entire portfolio.

The business has more than £12bn assets under management, according to Reuters.

The assets on sale, however, do not include abrdn's listed private equity trust.

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

The company appointed Rothschild & Co in July 2022 to oversee the sale of the division, but it has not managed to find a buyer for the whole business.

The package of the assets spans the UK, US and continental Europe, and its sale has been pushed by investors in order to boost declining returns and offload non-core assets.

In February, it was reported that Santander Asset Management was among the suitors for the business, at a valuation of around £250m.

abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

It is believed now abrdn is exploring a split of the assets to sell them separately, following feedback from prospective bidders.

When contacted by Investment Week, abrdn said the reports were "speculation" and it had nothing to add on the matter.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

Credit Suisse files $440m lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill

More on Companies

There is no definite timeline for when investors are due to receive their share of the up to £235m, nor any guarantee they will ever see it.
Companies

The Woodford saga is far from over

1,417 days and counting

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
Waystone has signed definitive agreements to purchase the Irish and UK businesses of Link Fund Solutions, for an amount expected to total between £110m and £140m. 
Companies

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

Completion targeted for October 2023

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
Michael Summersgill (pictured) is AJ Bell's chief executive.
Companies

AJ Bell Investments assets jump 70% to £3.9bn in last year

Record £500m quarterly inflows

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

The Woodford saga is far from over

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

abrdn eyes split of private equity arm to attract bids - reports

20 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Number of top-performing funds increases fourfold in Q1 2023

20 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

20 April 2023 • 4 min read
06

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot