abrdn eyes split of private equity arm to attract bids - reports

The company hired investment bankers last year but it has not been able to find a buyer

The business has more than £12bn assets under management, according to Reuters.

The assets on sale, however, do not include abrdn's listed private equity trust.

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

The company appointed Rothschild & Co in July 2022 to oversee the sale of the division, but it has not managed to find a buyer for the whole business.

The package of the assets spans the UK, US and continental Europe, and its sale has been pushed by investors in order to boost declining returns and offload non-core assets.

In February, it was reported that Santander Asset Management was among the suitors for the business, at a valuation of around £250m.

It is believed now abrdn is exploring a split of the assets to sell them separately, following feedback from prospective bidders.

When contacted by Investment Week, abrdn said the reports were "speculation" and it had nothing to add on the matter.