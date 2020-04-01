Rothschild: 'Markets may have overreacted' to coronavirus pandemic

Contagion rates will slow within weeks, according to Rothschild and Co

Markets "may have overreacted"| to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which while severe “may not last long”, according to Rothschild & Co.

In a March update on the Covid-19 outbreak the bank explained that the "fastest decline of any bear market on record", which has seen the highest volatility reading since 2008, could reverse when the rate of infection slows.

UK Gilt funds lone positive performers in 'horror show' March

Rothschild estimates that we are around "80% through the immediate downside in Western stockmarkets", which should account for a 20% to 40% decline in corporate earnings, and while we have "not yet seen the bottom of the market", some sectors "have been oversold".

The bank said: "It is possible that contagion rates will slow within weeks… not months, and/or that the public mood will accept (or demand) less disruption.

"The economic impact will be severe, but may not last long.

"Even allowing for the looming economic damage and stocks' earlier rapid rise. Stocks have fallen by up to a third, which seems likely to exceed even a pessimistic estimate of the discounted value of lost future income.

"Valuations are below trend, even in the US, though in some cases dividend coupons may be at risk."

It added that "forward-looking financial markets may reverse more quickly than economies", and investors should watch for a "reset in valuations if attitudes to risk and to previous forms of business as usual… alter".

Rothschild also noted that economic disruption is now "government policy", and investors that have expected record levels of monetary and fiscal initiatives to "prevent" the fallout, "miss the point".

The long and the short of it: Crisis puts shorting in the spotlight

It added: "A big interruption to business is deemed necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

"Monetary and fiscal initiatives are palliative measures. They can at best reduce the risk of long-term damage to businesses and workers, and/or try to stabilise market sentiment and limit the risk of systemic financial damage."