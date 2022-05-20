Rich List: UK wealth sector bosses fall down the rankings as their fortunes decline

Lord Rothschild was the only top wealth management boss to see his family’s fortune increase in the past year.

Leonie Schroder and her family's spot in the list of 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK fell from 35th to 40th, with losses of £573m taking her total fortune down to £4.6bn.

Mark Coombs, CEO of Ashmore Group, saw the second greatest overall decline among the sector, losing £394m of his wealth since last year and falling over 54 spots to 156th, with a fortune of £1.18bn.

Peter Hargreaves, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, descended 17 spots to 85th place, losing £342m but retaining a fortune of £2.06bn. His previous partner Steve Lansdown suffered a smaller loss of £128m to £1.2bn, falling from 124th to 146th place.

Stonehage Fleming's Adam Fleming and his family moved from 106th position to 118th place, as their worth decreased by £3m to £1.5bn.

Lord Rothschild was the only top wealth management boss to see his family's fortune increase in the past year. Despite its place in the list dropping from 161th to 167th, the baron's wealth rose by £31m to £1.08bn.

The cohort of Coombs, Hargreaves, Fleming and Schroder still fared better than Odey Asset Management's founding partner Crispin Odey, who has failed to make the list for the second year in a row.

Someone who did secure a spot is chancellor Rishi Sunak, who became the first frontline politician to be ranked among the UK's wealthiest people only days after he warned customers that "the next few months will be tough" as the cost-of-living crisis tightens.

The former hedge fund manager and his Indian heiress wife Akshata Murty were named the 222nd wealthiest individuals in the UK, with a combined fortune of £730m.

The UK currently has a total of 177 billionaires, up six from 2021, with their total fortune having increased by 9.4% to a record £653bn.