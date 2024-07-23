Rothschild's UK wealth management unit appoints James Morrell as deputy CEO

Rothschild & Co has appointed James Morrell as deputy CEO of its UK wealth management business.
As part of the new role, Morrell will work closely with Helen Watson, deputy CEO of Rothschild & Co's UK Wealth Management, to strengthen the firm's long-term strategic succession planning, management stability and meet client demand. Morrell's promotion as deputy CEO follows seven years spent with the company as head of front office, having joined Rothschild & Co in 2010 as a client adviser. Prior to joining Rothschild, Morrell worked for Morgan Stanley for more than five years between 2004 and 2010, initially starting as an investment analyst before being promoted to associate in 20...
