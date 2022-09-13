Andrew Griffith appointed city minister to see out UK financial reforms

The former Sky finance chief and Rothschild investment banker will lead on reforms making their way through parliament in the Financial Services Bill, and on oversight of the FCA and PRA, changes to Solvency II and the City's competitiveness post-Brexit.

He succeeds John Glen, who held the role for four years. Commenting on his appointment on Twitter, Griffith said: "I look forward to working with the financial sector across the whole of the UK to deliver the government's agenda of economic growth and higher investment."

Griffith became Boris Johnson's business envoy and was selected to challenge for a Conservative seat in the 2019 general election.

The government has pledged to accelerate reforms to the financial sector after making limited progress since leaving the EU in 2016.

'Welcome and overdue' reform to the UK listing regime

Last week, new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng pledged a "Big Bang 2.0", boosted by an overhaul of regulation to kickstart the sector's market position.

Overhaul of the EU's Solvency II rules are expected to release capital to be invested in infrastructure and other long-term projects across the country.

Elsewhere, officials are calling for a financial services bill that would bestow on ministers powers to challenge findings by regulators, should they feel their actions are prohibiting competitiveness.

Newly-appointed prime minister Liz Truss has gone back and forth on challenging the powers of the Bank of England, after calling for a formal review into their powers on monetary policy.