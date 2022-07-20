abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

James Baxter-Derrington
Stephen Bird, chief executive of abrdn
Stephen Bird, chief executive of abrdn

Investment bankers have been appointed to find a buyer for the private equity arm of abrdn, as the fund house continues to undergo upheaval.

According to Sky News, Rothschild has been appointed to oversee the sale of the £14bn assets under management the business holds.

The news comes following recent change at abrdn, with the property team losing a dozen team members just last week.

The five people leaving abrdn as result of equity team merger

Earlier this month, five people left the firm as a result of the merger of the UK and European equity teams.

In May, abrdn completed its purchase of interactive investor in a deal worth £1.5bn.

abrdn declined to comment on the private equity sale.

