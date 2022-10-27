TIME Investments bolsters investment team with two new senior hires

Greaves has been appointed head of equity funds at TIME, having joined from finnCap, where he was head of research for over eight years. Prior to that, he also worked at Rothschild, Merrill Lynch and Collins Stewart.

At TIME, he will initially manage the market leading estate planning solution, TIME:AIM, which offers a portfolio of Business Relief qualifying AIM companies, which provides investors the opportunity to obtain full exemption from IHT after two years.

Gill will be a fund manager for TIME:UK Infrastructure Income and the TIME:Property Long Income & Growth.

He joins from Jefferies, where he was an equity research analyst as part of the Pan-European Real Estate team for over seven years, covering UK and European REITs. Prior to that, he was an auditor at PwC.

Gill will manage TIME:UK Infrastructure Income portfolio, which is made up of renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, digital infrastructure, secured lending and social infrastructure companies, alongside Stephen Daniels, head of investments at TIME.

The new manager will join Roger Skeldon in the management of the TIME:Property Long Income & Growth portfolio, a hybrid property fund launched in September that combines a portfolio of primarily UK listed real estate securities and directly held long income properties.

Nigel Ashfield, managing director of TIME Investments, said: "They bring a great deal of experience to our growing team and join TIME at an exciting stage in the growth of the business."

He said: "We have built a strong reputation for our estate planning solutions and innovative income funds, such as TIME:Property Long Income & Growth, which aims to provide investors with attractive, risk-adjusted returns in an increasingly volatile economic environment."